Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456 in the last three months.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 387,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,150,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. Roblox has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a PE ratio of -47.31.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.