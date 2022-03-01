Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 387,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,150,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. Roblox has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a PE ratio of -47.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.