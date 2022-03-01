Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.81.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.23 on Monday. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Roche (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
