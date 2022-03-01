Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.81.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.23 on Monday. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

