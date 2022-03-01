Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

