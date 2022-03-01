Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

ROG opened at $273.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

