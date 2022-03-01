Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 4.5%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.85. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Rooshine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

