Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. 3,999,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.