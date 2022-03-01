Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$43.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.80.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

TSE MFI opened at C$26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.65. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$24.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.