Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

