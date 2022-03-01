Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

