Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

