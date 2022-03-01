Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,271 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

PTNQ stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

