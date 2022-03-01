Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,637 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.87.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.