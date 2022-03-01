Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,258 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

