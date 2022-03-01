Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $662.67.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Royal Mail has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

