Rubies 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubies has a market capitalization of $177,775.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00197430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00346598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

