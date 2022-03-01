Rune (RUNE) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Rune has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3,032.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $110.16 or 0.00247417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.