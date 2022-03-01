Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RYI stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ryerson by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

