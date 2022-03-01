S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 820 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36.
