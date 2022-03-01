S.A. Mason LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

