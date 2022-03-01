S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

