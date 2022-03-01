S.A. Mason LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

