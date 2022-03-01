S.A. Mason LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.