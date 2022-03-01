Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $34,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.