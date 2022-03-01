Safe Price Tops $12.46 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.46 or 0.00028474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $259.63 million and $503,486.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

