Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $7,971,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,540 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,708. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

