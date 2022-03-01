Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.37 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

