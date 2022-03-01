SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.