SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $43.99. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 54,345 shares traded.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
