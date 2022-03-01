Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAPMY remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

