Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty makes up approximately 2.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $259,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

