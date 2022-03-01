Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. Sanderson Farms has been strengthening its product portfolio by adding to its vast product pipeline. That said, the company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 24.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.