Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SRPT stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 690,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,809. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

