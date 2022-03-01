SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $13.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.79. 45,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.62.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

