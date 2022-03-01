Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

