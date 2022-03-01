Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $207.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.25 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.33.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

