Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 283.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

