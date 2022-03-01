Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.