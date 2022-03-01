Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

