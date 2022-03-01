Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.91.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

