SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 113 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.61).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

