Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.