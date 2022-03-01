SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $2.20 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $831.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

