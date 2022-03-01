Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,466. Seer has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $851.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seer by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

