Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE SUM opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.