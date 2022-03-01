Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 24,808 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

