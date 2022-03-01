Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

