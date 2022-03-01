Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 25,322 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $713.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.