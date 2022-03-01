Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

