Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

