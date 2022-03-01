Seiko Epson Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
